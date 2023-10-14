Demon Lord 2099 Anime Airs in 2024

Kadokawa revealed at the " Fantasia Bunko Daikanshasai Online 2023" livestream event on Saturday that the anime of author Daigo Murasaki and illustrator Kureta 's Demon Lord 2099 ( Maou 2099 ) light novel series will air in 2024.

The anime stars Satoshi Hino as Demon Lord Veltol and Miku Itō as Machina. J.C. Staff is animating the work.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fused Era Year 2099—Shinjuku. The dazzling prosperity of this massive city-state conceals a lurid darkness just beneath its surface. It is here—in this megalopolis that represents the pinnacle of human development—where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol makes his second coming. To rule this brave new world, he will have to take hold of the future for himself!

Kadokawa published the third novel volume on June 20. Yen Press released the second volume in June 2022. Kiiro Akashiro is drawing a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace + website.

Source: Fantasia Bunko Daikanshasai 2023 Online livestream





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.