HIDIVE Delays Stream of Whisper Me a Love Song Anime's 10th Episode to Later on Same Day

posted on by Alex Mateo

Image via Whisper Me a Love Song anime's website
©竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会
HIDIVE announced on Friday that its stream of episode 10 for the television anime of Eku Takeshima's Whisper Me a Love Song (Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau) manga has been delayed until later in the day at 10:30 p.m. EDT. The episode is still scheduled to air on its normal time in Japan on Saturday.

The company had delayed episode 8 in a similar fashion earlier this month.

The official website announced earlier this month that the remaining episodes had been delayed by at least two weeks due to production issues. The anime aired two special compilation episodes — "Prelude" covering the first two episodes and "Interlude" covering episodes 3 to 6 — on June 8 and June 15. The first new episodes, episode 9, aired on June 22, and and episode 10 is scheduled to broadcast on Saturday.

The anime's website will announce the broadcast schedules for episodes 11 and 12 when they have been decided.

The anime premiered on April 13 in TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block after an earlier delay.

Source: HIDIVE's X/Twitter account

