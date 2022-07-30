The Awesome Merch of Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2022

After a two year COVID-related absence, Fate/Grand Order's convention was back in Japan this weekend to celebrate the 7th Anniversary of the wildly successful mobile game and the Fate series in general. As is expected at events like these, we got to see a lot of merch—and not just stuff made for the convention itself. There were a ton of prototypes for figures and the like that will be coming out soon. And just in case you weren't able to see them for yourself in person, we put together this little gallery to make sure you wouldn't miss out.

Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2022 ～7th Anniversary～ took place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, from July 30, 2022, to July 31, 2022.