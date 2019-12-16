Put Science to the Test at Dr. Stone Real Escape Game

Put on your thinking caps because this Dr. Stone real escape game is going to involve SCIENCE. The game will kick-off at SCRAP 's Kichijoji location on February 21, 2020 and will require participants to perform real science experiments if they want to win.

The experiments will let players obtain the necessary items needed to solve the mystery while also interacting with Dr. Stone 's characters. More information, including the game's story, will be revealed next month. SCRAP members can purchase tickets beginning on December 21 followed by general admission on January 11.

Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga inspired an anime series that premiered on July 5 and ended on December 13. A second season will focus on the "Stone Wars" story arc.

Source: Comic Natalie