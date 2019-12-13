Dr. Stone Anime Gets 2nd Season

New season focuses on "Stone Wars" arc

The 24th and final episode of the television anime adaptation of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga announced on Friday that the anime is getting a second season. The second season will focus on the "Stone Wars" story arc.

The second 2020 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine had teased on Monday that there would be an "important announcement" for the manga in the magazine's third issue this upcoming Monday.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

Boichi launched a Dr. Stone reboot: Byakuya manga in Weekly Shonen Jump on October 28. The manga will have nine chapters.

The manga's television anime adaptation debuted on July 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and Funimation is streaming a simuldub of the anime. The anime premiered on Toonami on August 24.

Shinya Iino (storyboards, episode director on Hanebad! , Revue Starlight , Made in Abyss ) directed the anime at TMS Entertainment . Yuichiro Kido (episode scripts for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , After the Rain , 91 Days ) was in charge of series composition and wrote the scripts. Yuko Iwasa ( Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas , Yowamushi Pedal ) designed the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( WorldEnd , Revue Starlight ), Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Anima Yell! ), and Yuki Kanesaka ( Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond insert songs) composed the music.