Jeopardy Rings in the New Year with Attack on Titan

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

Jeopardy's first game of the new decade quizzed its contestants on their manga knowledge. The episode's first round featured a "Comics & Graphic Novels" section and the $400 question included a full page of Hajime Isayama's popular Attack on Titan manga. The contestants had to correctly identify the term for Japanese comic books.

Contestant Karen initially answers with "What is anime?" followed by Shane with the correct answer "What is manga?"

This is at least the second time the manga has appeared on the show. The game show featured a "Manga" category in 2017 that included Attack on Titan.

The long-running show with host Alex Trebek previously featured anime as a category in 2008. Clues on that program referenced Akira and Princess Mononoke.

