Drift to Sleep With the Soothing Sounds of Charmander

If you've had some trouble drifting off to sleep and could use a some cute company, Pokémon has released an official an ASMR video featuring original Fire-type starter Charmander. The video includes the soothing sounds of a crackling campfire provided by Charmander. The Pokémon curls up next to the fire with you, just like if you were its trainer out on an adventure in Kanto.

The relaxing ambient noise comes from the campfire but Charmander makes a cute companion until you finally drift off to sleep.

Charmander isn't the first Pokémon to star in an ASMR video. For those who are fans of food sounds, Chespin has a video where it happily snacks on macarons.