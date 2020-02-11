Made in Abyss Café Serves 'Liquid Extracted from Reg'

The EJ Anime Theater in Shinjuku announced on its Twitter account on Saturday that its collaboration café with Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul will sell "liquid extracted from Reg." The account posted a picture of the yellow-brown liquid along with an image of Reg strapped to an operating chair.

The scene in question is shown in the film's trailer, embedded below. The trailer briefly shows Reg naked in the operating chair with a tube attached to his genitals.

EJ Anime Theater will sell the "liquid extracted from Reg" in either alcohol or non-alcohol varieties. Non-alcoholic drinks cost 600 yen (US$5), while alcoholic drinks cost 700 yen (US$6).

Besides "liquid extracted from Reg," the café serves a variety of character-themed soft drinks and coffee, plus food menu items inspired by the film. Various novelty items will be handed out with café purchases, and a shop selling merchandise will also be available. The café is also hosting a puzzle solving game, and you can buy the kit for the game for 1,500 yen (US$13). The full menu and shop catalog can be accessed from EJ Anime Theater's website. The café will run until February 16.

The Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul film opened in Japan on January 17, and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend, earning 102,284,000 yen (about US$929,300) in its first three days.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the film, and it describes the story:

Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss' treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi's troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss...

The 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. The franchise is getting a sequel project.

Source: EJ Anime Theater