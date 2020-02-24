New Unicorm Gundam Gunpla Can 'Transform' By Itself

Bandai Spirits announced on Friday that it will release a Unicorn Gundam gunpla model called "Auto-Trans Model RX-0 Unicorn Gundam " as part of the Gundam series' 40th anniversary. The gunpla is equipped with a mechanism that will allow it to transform by itself.

Bandai Spirits also announced that it will release a 1/144 scale model of the RX-78-2 Gundam made with "Gundarium" alloy. Gundarium is a fictional substance depicted in the series; the actual Gunpla model is constructed with a combination of titanium, aluminium, and rare-earth yttrium. This gunpla will be available for order from July.

Mobile Suit Gundam 's 40th anniversary has included exciting new anime projects and an epic face-off against Hello Kitty , among other developments.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web, Gundam.info