Interest
New Unicorm Gundam Gunpla Can 'Transform' By Itself
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Bandai Spirits announced on Friday that it will release a Unicorn Gundam gunpla model called "Auto-Trans Model RX-0 Unicorn Gundam" as part of the Gundam series' 40th anniversary. The gunpla is equipped with a mechanism that will allow it to transform by itself.
Bandai Spirits also announced that it will release a 1/144 scale model of the RX-78-2 Gundam made with "Gundarium" alloy. Gundarium is a fictional substance depicted in the series; the actual Gunpla model is constructed with a combination of titanium, aluminium, and rare-earth yttrium. This gunpla will be available for order from July.
Mobile Suit Gundam's 40th anniversary has included exciting new anime projects and an epic face-off against Hello Kitty, among other developments.
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web, Gundam.info