Yomiuri Land to Open Summer Wars Experience Park This Spring

The Tokyo theme park Yomiuri Land will host an area dedicated to anime film director Mamoru Hosoda 's works from March 20 to June 7. The collaboration, which is called " Summer Wars Experience Park in Yomiuri Land," celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Summer Wars film.

The Summer Wars Experience Park will highlight The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , Wolf Children , The Boy and The Beast , and Mirai. It will feature a total of 10 attractions based on these films, as well as exclusive food for each area. In addition, the park will incorporate AR technology as visitors search for displays of the anime's characters and collect virtual stamps.

Starting from April 3, the park will open a special exhibit commemorating the 10th anniversary of Summer Wars . The exhibit will unveil a special video directed by Nobutaka Yoda ( My Hero Academia , your name. trailers), as well as previously unreleased works.

Further details about the attractions and novelty goods will be announced in late March.

The original Summer Wars movie opened in Japan in July 2009. The film centers on timid eleventh-grader and math genius Kenji Koiso, who is asked by older student and secret crush Natsuki to come with her to her family's Nagano home for a summer job.

Source: Comic Natalie