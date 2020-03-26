Actor Bruce Willis Crashes Into a House as Doraemon in TV Ad

SoftBank 's new ad for its 5G cellphone service stars actor Bruce Willis crashing his way through a house while wearing a blue hoodie and white t-shirt. The Die Hard and Golden Globe-winning actor is none other than the time-traveling feline Doraemon , although he's very un-catlike in his appearance.

The ad premiered in Japan in Friday, the same day SoftBank rolled out its 5G service. The ad proposes that 5G is another secret weapon Doraemon can use, like the Anywhere Door and 4D Pocket. Willis is joined by actors Aya Ueto (live-action Thermae Romae ), Kanako Higuchi (live-action Casshern ), and Dante Carver . Ueto, Higuchi, and Carver play the "White Family," recurring characters in SoftBank ads.

This isn't the first time a human actor has taken on the Doraemon mantle. French film star Jean Reno ( Léon: The Professional, Mission: Impossible, The Da Vinci Code ) for a series of Toyota ads in 2012. An actual cat did the best it could to channel Doraemon in an ad for Spanish hazelnut spread company Nocilla.

Source: Comic Natalie