Ilya Kuvshinov Gets Virtual Artwork Exhibition in VRChat

Popular illustrator and character designer Ilya Kuvshinov ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , Birthday Wonderland ) will get a virtual exhibition inside the VRChat social platform from April 28 to May 31. The "Virtual VIVID" exhibition will feature a number of works included in the physical “VIVID Ilya Kuvshinov Works Exhibition” held in Tokyo in November 2019.

The exhibition is being hosted by Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd (DNP). It is being co-sponsored and produced by Gugenka, a maker of VR anime apps.

In order to access the virtual exhibit, you will need to be in an environment that can allow you to access VRChat. You can access it by following the instructions on the exhibit's official website. You can also buy physical goods related to the exhibit from the e-commerce site Fun's Market Project.

Ilya Kuvshinov is a Russian illustrator who has gathered more than 1.79 million worldwide Instagram followers. He has been active in the Japanese animation industry since 2017. He currently lives in Yokohama, Japan.

Source: DNP