Interest
Watch My Hero Academia's Key Animation With Official Comparison Videos
posted on by Kim Morrissy
My Hero Academia's official Twitter account has been posting comparison videos of the original key animation in certain scenes from the anime's fourth scenes with the final product. The first video is of Deku and Gentle Criminal's fight from episode 85, while the second video shows class 1-A's performance at the culture festival from episode 86. (NOTE: These videos may contain spoilers for those not caught up in the anime.)
【#ヒロアカ 特別映像が来た!】— 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) May 9, 2020
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』TVアニメ4期名シーンの貴重な線撮映像×本編映像 比較ムービーを解禁!
第85話「開催文化祭!!」
デクとジェントル・クリミナルの戦い#heroaca_a #ボンズ pic.twitter.com/zwr3b9rBgb
【#ヒロアカ 特別映像が来た!】— 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) May 12, 2020
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』TVアニメ4期名シーンの貴重な線撮映像×本編映像 比較ムービー②を解禁!
第86話「垂れ流せ! 文化祭!」
雄英文化祭ヒーロー科1-Aステージ「Hero too」、エリちゃんの笑顔#heroaca_a #ボンズ pic.twitter.com/k8MxDahti8
You can also relive the school festival concert through the official music video.
The fourth season premiered in Japan on October 12. The first half covered the manga's Hero Intern arc that began in the 14th volume. The second half of the anime's fourth season, which focused on the School Festival arc that began in the manga's 19th volume, debuted on January 25. The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016.
[Via Nijimen]