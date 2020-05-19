Feast Yourself on Gundam Char-dines

The Gundam series is collaborating with the King Oscar Sardines brand for the sake of a very lame pun. Sardine packets with the iconic Gundam character Char Aznable's face are being sold in Japan, so you could call them... Char-dines.

King Oscar Sardines launched a 30-second ad for the product last Thursday, which shows Char being very impressed by the culinary possibilities for sardines.

The official website for the promotion lists several recipes you can use with the sardines, including a red pepper stir fry, tomato sauce pasta, caprese salad, and oil sardine filled with spices.

The item was a huge seller on Amazon Japan, become the number one top-selling item in the tinned food category. Amazon currently has no plans to restock the item.

[Via Nijimen]