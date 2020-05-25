Symphogear Smartphone Game Gets Nanoha Crossover Event

Last year, the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game got a collaboration crossover event with the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation film. Now it's Symphogear 's turn to have a magical girl crossover with Nanoha .

The official Twitter account for Pokelabo's Symphogear XD Unlimited smartphone game announced on Sunday that a collaboration event with Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation will commence "soon."

Bushiroad also unveiled a PV showing off a new Hibiki card limited to the event, which will feature Hibiki standing with the titular protagonist of Nanoha , Nanoha Takamichi. The card will be called "Hibiki Tachibana: Garyū Blast Calamity XF."

On Monday, the Twitter account previewed a card showing Symphogear and Nanoha deuteragonists Tsubasa and Fate Testarossa.

The Symphogear XD Unlimited smartphone game launched in Japan in June 2017. The game's global version launched on February 14 and will end on July 31. In the game, players control nine Symphogear characters – Hibiki Tachibana, Tsubasa Kazanari, Chris Yukine, Kirika Akatsuki, Shirabe Tsukuyomi, Miku Kohinata, Serena Cadenzavna Eve, Kanade Amou, and Maria Cadenzavna Eve – and battle using a deck of candidate and support cards. Completing certain portions of the game earns the player music that can be used in battle.

Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation is the second anime film in a two-film project, which is set in an alternate timeline to the TV anime series. The films are a sequel to the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's recap films. Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation opened in Japan in October 2018.

[Via Otakomu]