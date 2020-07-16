Princess Connect! Re:Dive Apologizes For Plagiarized Artwork in Main Story

The Princess Connect! Re:Dive posted a tweet on its official Twitter account on Wednesday apologizing for art featured in the game's main story that was traced from another source.

The tweet is translated as follows: "We have confirmed that an illustration used in a part of the main story that was released today bears a strong resemblance to an illustration by another artist. We apologize deeply for the inconvenience we have caused to players and to those involved. We will do our utmost to improve so that an issue like this never occurs again."

The accusation of plagiarism was from fan artist Nekodason, who posted a comparison of their work with the illustrations shown in the game:

Cygames announced the game as a sequel to CyberAgent and Cygames ' Princess Connect! smartphone game in 2016. The game then launched in February 2018. The game inspired a television anime which premiered on April 6.