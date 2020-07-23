Tokyo Mew Mew Sells Strawbellbell for 20th Anniversary

The Tokyo Mew Mew manga is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a recreation of Mew Ichigo's Strawbellbell, which Premium Bandai is selling through its Japanese online store.

The item is made with gold plating and pink parts. It will be wrapped up in special packaging with art of Mew Ichigo printed on its reverse side. It costs 4,290 yen (approximately US$40), and is expected to ship in March, 2021.

To further commemorate the 20th anniversary, capsule vending machines in Japan will start selling rubber straps of Tokyo Mew Mew characters in six varieties, starting from October.

Yoshida and Ikumi serialized their original Tokyo Mew Mew magical girl manga from 2000 to 2003 (with Kodansha credited for the franchise's original concept). The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series from 2002 to 2003, and 4Kids Entertainment aired the anime with the title Mew Mew Power in 2005. The series is getting an all-new anime titled Tokyo Mew Mew New to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the manga, as well as the 65th anniversary of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine, which originally serialized it.

