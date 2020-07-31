Observer: My Hero Academia Is U.S.'s 2nd Most 'In-Demand' TV Title in Last 60 Days

Data is tracked through social media, fan ratings, piracy

Observer reported last Friday that the My Hero Academia television anime is the 2nd most "in-demand" TV title in the United States in the last 60 days, citing data from Parrot Analytics that measures popularity through social media, fan ratings, and piracy.

The full top 10 list is as follows:

SpongeBob SquarePants My Hero Academia Game of Thrones Stranger Things Avatar: The Last Airbender Rick and Morty The Flash WWE Raw Steven Universe The Walking Dead

Observer noted the prominence of streaming services in pushing the popularity of television shows in today's media environment, and noted that Americans have "a varied and eclectic taste."

The first 13-episode season of the television anime adaptation of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga premiered in April 2016. The fourth season premiered in Japan last October. Funimation , Hulu , and Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The show premiered on Toonami last November. The anime will have a fifth season.

Source: Observer (Brandon Katz) via Funimation