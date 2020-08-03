Sound! Euphonium Voice Actress Chika Anzai Announces Her Marriage

Voice actress Chika Anzai announced on her Instagram account on Saturday that she has gotten married.

Her full message is translated as follows: "Thank you for the constant, huge support! My apologies for broaching a personal issue, but I'd like to announce that I have gotten married. I will do my utmost to ensure that I can continue spending fun times with you all as I keep challenging various new things. Also, let's be sure to share plenty of wonderful emotions at whatever opportunities await us! I hope you can continue to support me."

Chika Anzai is best known for playing Reina Kōsaka in Sound! Euphonium , Hanabi Yasuraoka in Scum's Wish , and Chaika Travant in Chaika the Coffin Princess .