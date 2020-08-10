Voice Actress Chinatsu Akasaki Announces Birth of Her 1st Child

Voice actress Chinatsu Akasaki announced on Twitter on Monday that she gave birth to her firstborn child. The child is a healthy boy.

She made the announcement on her 33rd birthday and thanked people for their messages. "I feel much gratitude and affection about this day, now that my son has been safely born. I'm going to keep powering up, and I'm looking forward to putting my all into both my job and in raising my child!"

Akasaki has voiced roles in such anime as Sacred Seven (Nanami Akasaki), Kill Me Baby (Yasuna Oribe), Senki Zesshō Symphogear (Yumi Itaba), Bodacious Space Pirates ( Maki Harada ), Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! (Shinka Nibutani), Oreshura (Chiwa Harusaki), Little Witch Academia (Barbara), Samurai Bride (Sasuke Sarutobi), A Certain Scientific Railgun S (Saiai Kinuhata), Love Lab (Natsuo Maki), Saki - The Nationals (Tomoe Karijū), Selector Infected Wixoss (Akira Aoi), Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (Alice Nakiri), The Asterisk War (Ernesta Kuhne), Saekano (Izumi Hashima), In Another World With My Smartphone (Yae Kokonoe), Dagashi Kashi 2 (Hajime Owari), and Uma Musume Pretty Derby (Queen Berry).

She announced her marriage in 2018.