Kingdom Manga Creator Yasuhisa Hara Announces His Divorce

Reveals that he divorced in March, admits to adultery

Kingdom manga creator Yasuhisa Hara released a statement on his Twitter account on Thursday, confirming that he divorced in March and admitted to adultery.

His full statement is translated below:

I extend my deepest apologies to the readers and those around me whom I have inconvenienced recently. As was written in part of a weekly magazine, I divorced in March this year. I was unable to treat my family with the care they deserved. I used work as an excuse instead of properly talking things out with my wife who supported me. I acknowledge that the people around me were hurt by my dishonest actions, and I am currently reflecting deeply on what I have done. I truly regret that I was dishonest towards my family. I cannot turn back time, but from now on I will live life with the desire to atone. I'm sure that there are many readers who are feeling disappointed. I am deeply sorry for making you feel uncomfortable. I am sorry for inconveniencing everyone who has supported me. I extend the deepest apologies from my heart.

Hara was married in 2006, and has three children with his former wife. In August, 26-year-old television talent Ruriko Kojima said on a radio show that she was currently in a relationship with Hara.

Hara's record-setting historical manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006. Hara said he is considering writing up to 100 volumes. The series has inspired a television anime and a live-action film.