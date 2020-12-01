New Haruhi Novel Gets Reprint Within Two Days of Its Release

The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya, the latest entry in author Nagaru Tanigawa and illustrator Noizi Ito 's The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya novel series, is selling out so fast that a reprint was already announced merely two days after the novel's release in Japan on November 25. The official Twitter account for the franchise revealed on November 27 that an "emergency reprint" of the new novel has been decided due to higher-than-expected sales and staff thanked readers for its passionate reception.

The Twitter account also noted that the reprinted version will not come with a reversible cover like the first edition, and that readers who prefer having a reversible cover should purchase one of the remaining first edition versions as soon as possible.

The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya is the first new installment in the Haruhi Suzumiya novel series in more than nine years. The book collects three stories: the "Nana Fushigi Overtime" (Seven Wonders Overtime) short story that debuted in Kadokawa 's one-time The Sneaker Legend magazine in 2018, the "Atezuppo Numbers" (Guesswork Numbers) short story that appeared in Noizi Ito 's artbook that Kadokawa published in 2013, and a new story titled "Tsuruya-san no Chōsen" (Tsuruya's Challenge). The full novel will have more than 250 pages.

Yen Press released the English version of The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya digitally on November 25, the same day as the Japanese release. It has also announced that it will release the novel in print in June 2021.

Source: The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya official Twitter account