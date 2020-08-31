The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya Franchise Get 1st New Novel in 9 Years

New novel collects 1 new story, 2 previously published short stories

An official Twitter account for The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya franchise opened on Monday and announced that Kadokawa will publish a new novel in author Nagaru Tanigawa and illustrator Noizi Ito 's original novel series on November 25. The new novel, titled Suzumiya Haruhi no Chokkan (The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya), will be the first new installment in the novel series in 9.5 years. Pre-orders for the new novel start on Tuesday .

The novel collects three stories, including one all-new story. The book collects the "Nana Fushigi Overtime" (Seven Wonders Overtime) short story that debuted in Kadokawa 's one-time The Sneaker Legend magazine in 2018, and the "Atezuppo Numbers" (Guesswork Numbers) short story that appeared in Noizi Ito 's artbook that Kadokawa published in 2013. The new story is titled "Tsuruya-san no Chōsen" (Tsuruya's Challenge). The full novel will have more than 250 pages.

Tanigawa and Ito published 11 novels for the original series between 2003-2011. The light novel series has more than 20 million copies in print. The Little, Brown Books for Young Readers imprint and Yen Press released the entire series in 10 volumes between 2009-2013.

The first season of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya anime series premiered in 2006 in a non-linear order, and was rebroadcast in 2009 with new episodes and a new chronological order. Kyoto Animation animated the show's first and second seasons. Bandai Entertainment previously held the license to both series, but Funimation rereleased the anime in 2016.

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya anime film opened in 2010. Bandai Entertainment and later Funimation released the film on home video.

The novels have also inspired a manga and spinoff manga. Several of the spinoff manga have also inspired anime works.