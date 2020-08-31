Yen Press Releases New Haruhi Suzumiya Novel Simultaneously With Japan

The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya , 1st volume in series in 9.5 years, debuts on November 25

Yen Press announced on Monday that it will digitally release The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya ( Suzumiya Haruhi no Chokkan ), the first new installment in author Nagaru Tanigawa and illustrator Noizi Ito 's The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya novel series in 9.5 years, simultaneously with the Japanese release on November 25. Yen Press is also planning to publish a physical release at a later date. The publisher announced that it will re-release the previous novels under its Yen On imprint.

The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya collects three stories, including one all-new story. The book collects the "Nana Fushigi Overtime" (Seven Wonders Overtime) short story that debuted in Kadokawa 's one-time The Sneaker Legend magazine in 2018, and the "Atezuppo Numbers" (Guesswork Numbers) short story that appeared in Noizi Ito 's artbook that Kadokawa published in 2013. The new story is titled "Tsuruya-san no Chōsen" (Tsuruya's Challenge). The full novel will have more than 250 pages.

Tanigawa and Ito published 11 novels for the original series between 2003-2011. The light novel series has more than 20 million copies in print. The Little, Brown Books for Young Readers imprint and Yen Press released the entire series (at the time) in 10 volumes between 2009-2013.

The first season of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya anime series premiered in 2006 in a non-linear order, and was rebroadcast in 2009 with new episodes and a new chronological order. Kyoto Animation animated the show's first and second seasons. Bandai Entertainment previously held the license to both series, but Funimation rereleased the anime in 2016.

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya anime film opened in 2010. Bandai Entertainment and later Funimation released the film on home video.

The novels have also inspired a manga and spinoff manga. Several of the spinoff manga have also inspired anime works.

Sources: Press release