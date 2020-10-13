Yen Press Releases New Haruhi Suzumiya Novel in Print in June 2021

Yen Press announced on Tuesday that it will release The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya ( Suzumiya Haruhi no Chokkan ), the first new installment in author Nagaru Tanigawa and illustrator Noizi Ito 's The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya novel series in 9.5 years, in print in June 2021.

The company also revealed that it will begin rereleasing the Haruhi Suzumiya light novels under its Yen On imprint in January 2021, starting with The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya and The Sigh of Haruhi Suzumiya. Yen Press will then publish two light novel volumes every month from February to May. The Yen On editions will be paperback books that feature the original Japanese cover art by Ito.

The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya will ship in Japan on November 25, and Yen Press will publish it digitally in English on the same day, with plans for a physical release at a later date. It collects three stories, including one all-new story. The book collects the "Nana Fushigi Overtime" (Seven Wonders Overtime) short story that debuted in Kadokawa 's one-time The Sneaker Legend magazine in 2018, and the "Atezuppo Numbers" (Guesswork Numbers) short story that appeared in Noizi Ito 's artbook that Kadokawa published in 2013. The new story is titled "Tsuruya-san no Chōsen" (Tsuruya's Challenge). The full novel will have more than 250 pages. Ito returned to draw the cover.

Tanigawa and Ito published 11 novels for the original series between 2003-2011. The light novel series has more than 20 million copies in print. The Little, Brown Books for Young Readers imprint and Yen Press released the entire series (at the time) in 10 volumes between 2009-2013. The first ten volumes are also available in English digitally.

The first season of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya anime series premiered in 2006 in a non-linear order, and was rebroadcast in 2009 with new episodes and a new chronological order. Kyoto Animation animated the show's first and second seasons. Bandai Entertainment previously held the license to both series, but Funimation rereleased the anime in 2016.

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya anime film opened in 2010. Bandai Entertainment and later Funimation released the film on home video.

The novels have also inspired a manga and spinoff manga. Several of the spinoff manga have also inspired anime works.

