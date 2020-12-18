Relive the Twists and Turns of The Promised Neverland at Mori Art Museum Exhibit

Exhibit in Tokyo runs from December 11 to January 11

The world-famous Mori Art Museum in Roppongi is holding an exhibit for The Promised Neverland from December 11 to January 11. Visitors can relive the many twists and turns of the manga in anticipation of the second season of the anime. Along the way, you can read commentary by the writer Kaiu Shirai and artist Posuka Demizu as they look back on all the big moments in the story.

The exhibit is situated in the Sky Gallery, located near the very top of the Mori Art Museum. From this vantage point, you can get a clear view of Tokyo. This opening hallway contains a spread of every single manga volume cover, which makes for an impressive sight.

Just below that giant spread is a visual of the kids standing outside Gracefield. When you walk around it and peek on the other side a demon awaits.

Stands of Isabella and Krone overlook the city.

Shirai and Demizu each created a shikishi with an illustration and a message of appreciation on it.

Once you leave the opening room and enter the exhibit, it's filled with artwork from the manga. As you can imagine, this exhibit is filled with spoilers, so it's recommend to visit after you've read the manga to completion. Apart from artwork, this part of the exhibit includes props and replicas of some of the demon masks and characters.

The exhibit also highlights the process of creating the manga, from the writing and drafting stage to the actual drawing work involved. Shirai themself is a very accomplished artist, and the character designs that are featured in the manga are based on their own drawings. In fact, Shirai also draws the "name" (or rough draft) of each chapter, which Demizu then takes to draw another "name" in their style before fleshing out the details. Each creator takes a week to complete their part of the chapter.

A video at the exhibit also shows how Demizu went about applying the colors and details to the event's key visual. Demizu draws with a tablet, and their commentary indicates that they tried to add as much detail as possible to this particular visual in order to capture everything unique about The Promised Neverland in one image.

There's one other reason fans ought to check out this exhibit before it ends: It displays an original manga exclusive for the event, which tells a short story set after the conclusion of the story. It's neat.