TV Asahi Announces Top 100 Manga Voted on By 150,000 Readers
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Television station TV Asahi announced the results of its "manga general election" poll on January 3. The results were decided by 150,000 voters and included both ongoing and completed manga series. The winner comes as no surprise, of course. Eiichiro Oda's long-running One Piece manga was readers' favorite. The adventure series celebrated 1,000 chapters this week with the launch of its worldwide character popularity poll and a full-page ad in The New York Times.
Following behind One Piece was 2020's anime darling, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The series, which was praised by Oda himself, was Shueisha's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only One Piece. The 23rd and final volume of Gotouge's record-breaking manga sold 2.855 million copies from November 30 to December 6, the most that any manga volume has sold in one week since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008. The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film is currently poised to overtake Spirited Away as Japan's biggest box office earner of all time.
In third place was the shōnen classic, Slam Dunk. The series was one of the top-selling media franchises of 2018 and is strangely often a contender for both "series that should be made into live-action" and "series that should never be made into live-action." Fans of Takehiko Inoue's sports series seem split on the idea.
TV Asahi's full list of the top 100 manga is below.
- One Piece
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Slam Dunk
- Detective Conan
- Dragon Ball
- Attack on Titan
- Naruto
- Haikyu!!
- Fullmetal Alchemist
-
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
- Hunter X Hunter
- Gintama
- Kingdom
- World Trigger
- Doraemon
- My Hero Academia
- YuYu Hakusho
- Black Jack
- Jujutsu Kaisen
-
Natsume's Book of Friends
- Glass Mask
- Fist of the North Star
- Bleach
- Touch
- Phoenix
- Banana Fish
- The Rose of Versailles
- Inuyasha
- Ashita no Joe
-
Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken
- Rurouni Kenshin
- Maison Ikkoku
- Zatch Bell
- The Poe Clan
- Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikouen-mae Hashutsujo
- Golgo 13
- Sazae-san
- Kyojin no Hoshi
- Astro Boy
-
Golden Kamuy
- Tokyo Ghoul
- Dokaben
- The Quintessential Quintuplets
- Aim for the Ace!
- Dōbutsu no Oishasan
- The Promised Neverland
- Hajime no Ippo
- Ushio and Tora
- Master Keaton
-
Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- Assassination Classroom
- Kuroko's Basketball
- Black Butler
- The Prince of Tennis
- Haikara-san ga Tooru
- Candy Candy
- City Hunter
- Chainsaw Man
- Nodame Cantabile
-
Parasyte
- Urusei Yatsura
- Cardcaptor Sakura
- Kinnikuman
- Bungo Stray Dogs
- Fairy Tail
- Tokimeki Tonight
- Katekyo Hitman Reborn!
- Hoshin Engi
- Cyborg 009
-
Boys Over Flowers
- Tetsujin 28 Gou
- H2
- Galaxy Express 999
- Devilman
- Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic
- Oishinbo
- Abu-san
- Space Battleship Yamato
- Basara
-
Captain
- Baribari Legend
- Hikaru no Go
- MAJOR
- Fire Force
- Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
- Karakuri Circus
- Fruits Basket
- Kaze no Daichi
- Yukan Club
-
ARIA
- Berserk
- Macaroni Houren-sou
- Princess Knight
- Rent-A-Girlfriend
- D.Gray-man
- SKET DANCE
- Captain Tsubasa
- Tenshi Nanka ja Nai
- March comes in like a lion
- Dr. Stone
Thanks to A.M. for the news tip.
Source: Animate Times