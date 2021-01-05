Interest
TV Asahi Announces Top 100 Manga Voted on By 150,000 Readers

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

Television station TV Asahi announced the results of its "manga general election" poll on January 3. The results were decided by 150,000 voters and included both ongoing and completed manga series. The winner comes as no surprise, of course. Eiichiro Oda's long-running One Piece manga was readers' favorite. The adventure series celebrated 1,000 chapters this week with the launch of its worldwide character popularity poll and a full-page ad in The New York Times.

Following behind One Piece was 2020's anime darling, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The series, which was praised by Oda himself, was Shueisha's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only One Piece. The 23rd and final volume of Gotouge's record-breaking manga sold 2.855 million copies from November 30 to December 6, the most that any manga volume has sold in one week since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008. The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film is currently poised to overtake Spirited Away as Japan's biggest box office earner of all time.

In third place was the shōnen classic, Slam Dunk. The series was one of the top-selling media franchises of 2018 and is strangely often a contender for both "series that should be made into live-action" and "series that should never be made into live-action." Fans of Takehiko Inoue's sports series seem split on the idea.

TV Asahi's full list of the top 100 manga is below.

  1. One Piece
  2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
  3. Slam Dunk
  4. Detective Conan
  5. Dragon Ball
  6. Attack on Titan
  7. Naruto
  8. Haikyu!!
  9. Fullmetal Alchemist
  10. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

  11. Hunter X Hunter
  12. Gintama
  13. Kingdom
  14. World Trigger
  15. Doraemon
  16. My Hero Academia
  17. YuYu Hakusho
  18. Black Jack
  19. Jujutsu Kaisen
  20. Natsume's Book of Friends

  21. Glass Mask
  22. Fist of the North Star
  23. Bleach
  24. Touch
  25. Phoenix
  26. Banana Fish
  27. The Rose of Versailles
  28. Inuyasha
  29. Ashita no Joe
  30. Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken

  31. Rurouni Kenshin
  32. Maison Ikkoku
  33. Zatch Bell
  34. The Poe Clan
  35. Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikouen-mae Hashutsujo
  36. Golgo 13
  37. Sazae-san
  38. Kyojin no Hoshi
  39. Astro Boy
  40. Golden Kamuy

  41. Tokyo Ghoul
  42. Dokaben
  43. The Quintessential Quintuplets
  44. Aim for the Ace!
  45. Dōbutsu no Oishasan
  46. The Promised Neverland
  47. Hajime no Ippo
  48. Ushio and Tora
  49. Master Keaton
  50. Kaguya-sama: Love is War

  51. Assassination Classroom
  52. Kuroko's Basketball
  53. Black Butler
  54. The Prince of Tennis
  55. Haikara-san ga Tooru
  56. Candy Candy
  57. City Hunter
  58. Chainsaw Man
  59. Nodame Cantabile
  60. Parasyte

  61. Urusei Yatsura
  62. Cardcaptor Sakura
  63. Kinnikuman
  64. Bungo Stray Dogs
  65. Fairy Tail
  66. Tokimeki Tonight
  67. Katekyo Hitman Reborn!
  68. Hoshin Engi
  69. Cyborg 009
  70. Boys Over Flowers

  71. Tetsujin 28 Gou
  72. H2
  73. Galaxy Express 999
  74. Devilman
  75. Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic
  76. Oishinbo
  77. Abu-san
  78. Space Battleship Yamato
  79. Basara
  80. Captain

  81. Baribari Legend
  82. Hikaru no Go
  83. MAJOR
  84. Fire Force
  85. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
  86. Karakuri Circus
  87. Fruits Basket
  88. Kaze no Daichi
  89. Yukan Club
  90. ARIA

  91. Berserk
  92. Macaroni Houren-sou
  93. Princess Knight
  94. Rent-A-Girlfriend
  95. D.Gray-man
  96. SKET DANCE
  97. Captain Tsubasa
  98. Tenshi Nanka ja Nai
  99. March comes in like a lion
  100. Dr. Stone

