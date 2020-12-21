One Piece's Eiichiro Oda Enthusiastically Praises Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

'Absolutely superb work. This is how I want manga to be.'

During a stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on Sunday, Luffy's voice actress Mayumi Tanaka read aloud a message from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda . Part of the message contains effusive praise for Koyoharu Gotouge 's hit manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba .

The message is translated into English below:

Hello viewers of Jump Festa ! This sure was a tumultuous year, wasn't it? I'm sure that there are many people who were strongly impacted by COVID. It felt like something out of a dream, and yet in the midst of all that, people across many industries worked hard to bring smiles to people's faces. I want to applaud those people. That was the kind of year this was. At Jump , Demon Slayer was really amazing. I enjoyed how it was able to save the feelings of so many people. Absolutely superb work. This is how I want manga to be. It touched me, somehow!

The 23rd and final volume of Gotouge's record-breaking manga sold 2.855 million copies from November 30 to December 6, the most that any manga volume has sold in one week since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008. The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film is currently poised to overtake Spirited Away as Japan's biggest box office earner of all time.

Shueisha revealed last November that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

Source: Mainchi Shimbun's Mantan-Web