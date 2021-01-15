Redo of Healer Official Twitter Account Issues Content Warning

'The content is not made to endorse any specific way of thinking or belief ... Also includes extreme violence.'

The Redo of Healer official Twitter account issued a content warning for the anime shortly before its television debut on Wednesday.

The message is translated as follows:

This program is fiction and bears no relation to any existing person, place, or organization. Furthermore, the content is not made to endorse any specific way of thinking or belief. The work also includes extreme violence. Children and young people are advised against viewing it.

Rui Tsukiyo 's Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi: Sokushi Mahō to Skill Copy no Chōetsu Heal ( Redo of Healer ) original "revenge fantasy" light novel series centers on Kayal, a healer who is used and tossed around by his fellow adventurers on the assumption that healers cannot fight on their own. However, when he achieves the ultimate healing magic, and "heals" the world itself, he goes back four years to redo his life.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation which premiered on Wednesday. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime. The anime will stream online in both a "TV broadcast" version and a "Redo" version. AT-X will also air both a TV broadcast version and a "complete recovery" version.