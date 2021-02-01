Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Announces Its 1st Art Exhibit

Exhibit will run in Tokyo's Mori Arts Center Gallery from October 26 to December 12

The manga of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will get its first art exhibit in Tokyo's Mori Arts Center Gallery from October 26 to December 12. The exhibit will then move to Osaka in summer 2022.

The exhibit will display numerous artworks drawn by series creator Koyoharu Gotouge . It will also sell original goods. More details will be announced at a later date through Shueisha and the exhibit's official website and Twitter accounts.

The series is releasing its first artbook "Ikuseisо̄" (Trials and Tribulations Over Many Months and Years) on February 4. The second fanbook "Kisatsutai Kenbunroku: Ni" (Demon Slayer Corps Observational Record: Two) will also release on this date.

Source: Comic Natalie