bilibili Suspends Mushoku Tensei Streaming in China Due to 'Technical Failure'

Series author also comments on popular Chinese influencer's inflammatory remarks about the anime

Chinese streaming service bilibili announced on Sunday that it has temporarily halted streaming of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime due to a "technical failure." As of this article's writing, the first four episodes have been removed, and the fifth episode has not been uploaded.

Global Times reported that the series is polarizing in China, and that some have criticized it for "violating mainstream values and morals and being inappropriate for underage audiences." Although the series reportedly enjoyed a 9.2/10 rating on bilibili , it was review-bombed on the Chinese media reviewing platform Douban, with 72% giving it a 1-star rating.

According to fan speculation, the removal of the series may be linked to the actions of the popular Chinese influencer LexBurner. In a February 1 livestream, he allegedly insulted fans of the anime, calling them the "bottom-feeders in the social hierarchy." The video has since been removed from his channel, although an audio recording of the deleted video can be accessed here.

Last Thursday, Mushoku Tensei author Rifujin na Magonote commented on LexBurner's actions as follows: "His words are only his personal opinion, and he is free to hold whatever views he likes. Although I am displeased at how he has insulted other viewers, anime is not just made for successful people, so I hope that those who can enjoy it will enjoy it."

In response to a Chinese fan who told them that LexBurner's views are very influential among Chinese netizens, Rifujin na Magonote further commented: "If that is the kind of online presence he is, that's just the way it is sometimes. Even in Japan, there are plenty of people like him, although they might not have his influence. As far as I am concerned, instead of engaging with him, I think it is more important to ignore him and grow your own communities. Thank you!"

LexBurner issued an apology for his remarks last Friday. On Monday, bilibili issued a statement that the streamer is suspended from posting new content due to his "inappropriate remarks." He will also be facing legal action for breaking his contract with bilibili .

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

The anime premiered on January 10 at 24:00 (effectively, January 11 at midnight).