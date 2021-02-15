My Hero Academia Manga Assistant Draws Mirko Like Megan Thee Stallion

My Hero Academia manga assistant Shо̄ta Noguchi regularly posts fanart of the series on his Twitter account. Some of his recent drawings of the character Rumi Usagiyama, otherwise known by her Hero name of Mirko, have caught the attention of English speakers. Her poses and clothing share a distinct similarity with photos of the American rapper, singer and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion.

So Kōhei Horikoshi 's (Creator of My Hero Academia ) assistant, @nstime23 is a fellow hot girl and drew Miruko in similar outfits as our queen @theestallion 😭✨ pic.twitter.com/NluWrNjXGP — LISTEN TO THE GETTING ANIMATED PODCAST (@gettinganimated) February 12, 2021

Noguchi retweeted both tweets, indicating that he's very much aware and happy to see this commentary from fans.

The original illustrations tweeted by Noguchi are below:

Incidentally, Megan is herself a big fan of My Hero Academia , having cosplayed as Todoroki for Paper magazine in the past. A Texas native, Megan made her debut in 2016. Her second EP Make It Hot included the track "Last Week in H TX" and it garnered over four million views on YouTube . She released her first full-length album Fever in 2019. She was nominated in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category at the 2019 BET Awards.