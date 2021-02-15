Virtual YouTuber Agency hololive Announces 2nd Round of Auditions for hololive English

hololive EN debuted in September

Virtual YouTuber agency hololive announced on Friday that it has opened its second round of auditions for the hololive English group. Applicants must be English speakers (ability to speak Japanese is a plus). Although the debut members of hololive English are female, people of any gender are encouraged to apply. The deadline is March 26.

Interested persons can apply through the online form.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September. The names of the debuting talent are Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura.

NIJISANJI, another popular Virtual YouTuber agency, held auditions for its first wave of performers for English-speaking countries in December.

