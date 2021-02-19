SINoALICE, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Collab Event Launches In-Game

Smartphone game collaboration will run from February 18 to March 4

Square Enix 's SINoALICE smartphone game's collaboration event with the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime launched on Thursday. It will run until March 4.

The original story event will feature music from the anime's official soundtrack. Players can unlock limited-edition classes including Snow White/Slime and Alice/Ogre, earn in-game materials, and take part in the “Lullaby of Reincarnation” co-op event.

The game also unveiled its third promotional video for the collaboration, which tells of Parrah and Noya incorporated the tale of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime into SINoALICE 's world of twisted fairytales. Snow White and Alice have been reincarnated into the world of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime as monsters, where they meet the characters of the anime.

Although the game has previously held collaborations with NieR:Automata and NieR Replicant , this latest crossover marks the first time the global and Japanese versions of the game will hold a collab event simultaneously.

Square Enix released SINoALICE for iOS and Android in Japan in June 2017. Pokelabo Inc. launched an English global version in July 2020. The English version is available in worldwide except in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau.

Nexon describes the game:

SINoALICE is a chilling retelling of classic fairy tale within an unsettling dark fantasy world inspired by the game's creative director, Yoko Taro ( NieR: Automata ). The game follows several popular fairy tale heroes as they work together to navigate perilous lands, battle menacing enemies and solve mind-bending puzzles to resurrect the storytellers that created them.

Yoko Taro ( NieR: Automata , Drakengard ) is the game's creative director. Pokelabo ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear XD Unlimited, Senran no Samurai Kingdom ) is developing the game. monaca 's Keiichi Okabe is composing the music and jino is designing the characters.

The second anime season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime premiered on January 12 in Japan.

