SINoALICE Smartphone Game's Global Version Launches on July 1

Pokelabo Inc. announced on Monday that it will release the global version of Square Enix 's SINoALICE smartphone game on July 1. Pokelabo will release the game worldwide except in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau.

Nexon Korea Corporation had originally planned to release the game worldwide in July 2019, but the company delayed the release last July to an unspecified date. Pokelabo announced on Monday that it has taken over as publisher for the game.

The game will host collaboration events with both NieR: Automata and NieR Replicant after launch.

Nexon describes the game:

SINoALICE is a chilling retelling of classic fairy tale within an unsettling dark fantasy world inspired by the game's creative director, Yoko Taro ( NieR: Automata ). The game follows several popular fairy tale heroes as they work together to navigate perilous lands, battle menacing enemies and solve mind-bending puzzles to resurrect the storytellers that created them.

Square Enix released SINoALICE for iOS and Android in Japan in June 2017. Taro Yoko ( NieR: Automata , Drakengard ) is the game's creative director. Pokelabo ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear XD Unlimited, Senran no Samurai Kingdom ) is developing the game. MONACA 's Keiichi Okabe is composing the music and jino is designing the characters.

Source: Press release