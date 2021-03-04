Yuri Fair 2020 Returns in Digital Form After COVID Postponement

Online exhibit will be available until the end of March

The Yuri Fair 2020 event was postponed from its original schedule last year, but it has now launched as an online event. The images by various yuri manga artists and content creators will be available on the website until the end of March. The exhibit is also hosting an online shop.

As in the previous year, the event's key visual was drawn by Bloom Into You creator Nio Nakatani and photographer Minori Takahashi.

The annual Yuri Fair started in 2016, and the 2020 exhibit marks its fifth outing. The event has faced obstacles before, such as having one of its venues pulled in 2018 due to "various circumstances," but the exhibit managed to relocate to a different venue that year.

Source: Comic Natalie