Tokyo University of the Arts Posts 12th Graduation Animation Shorts

The Department of Animation of Tokyo University of the Arts' (Geidai) Graduate School of Film and New Media holds limited screenings of students' finished works every year. The screening will be held online this year, with each short available on the official website from March 8 to 21. The shorts can be viewed here.

This year marks the school's 12th term. The theme for this year is "comma," which represents both the briefness of time represented in a frame of animation as well as a moment for graduates to "pause" and reflect on their completed works.

The school has previously posted a selection of graduating works from 2010 to 2017 on its YouTube channel.

The Graduate School of Film and New Media was founded in 2005, and the Department of Animation was established in 2008. The department's teaching staff includes Oscar-nominated anime director Koji Yamamura ( Mt. Head , Muybridge's Strings ) and animator Yūichi Itō ( Nyakki! ).

Source: Geidai Animation's official website, Twitter account