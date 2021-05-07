Interest
Gucci, Crunchyroll Team Up For Luxury Bananya Apparel
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Prices range from US$450 for a brooch to US$1,250 for a hooded sweatshirt
Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it has partnered with the luxury fashion brand Gucci to produce a collection of apparel items based on the Bananya anime series. The collection includes sweatshirts and T-shirts, accessories, and sneakers. The items are available through the Gucci website, ranging in price from US$450 for a brooch to US$1,250 for a hooded sweatshirt.
Bananya is a mysterious catlike creature born from a banana tree. Q-LiA launched the mascot character in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons of the television anime as they aired.
Source: Crunchyroll News (Joseph Luster)