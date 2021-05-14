Dick Fight Island Is Currently #1 Bestseller Romance Manga on Amazon

The 1st volume of the English version of Reibun Ike 's Dick Fight Island is currently ranked as the #1 Romance manga and #1 Yaoi & LGBTQ+ Manga according to Amazon 's Best Sellers Rank. According to publisher SuBLime Manga, it was also the #2 Action & Adventure Manga on Thursday. (It is currently ranked #5.) The manga is ranked #486 in Books overall.

On Twitter, Reibun Ike commemorated the news by thanking fans in English and posting a gif of one of the manga's characters. (NSFW Link)

BE×BOY COMICS DELUXE published the 1st volume of Dick Fight Island under the title of Hachinin no Senshi (Eight Warriors) in March 2019. The 2nd volume shipped in February 2021. SuBLime Manga is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Eight mighty island warriors battle to become king. The deciding factor? The one who comes last, of course! Eight islands represented by their best warriors must battle it out in a tournament to decide their king. To win this battle of endurance, it's not the last one standing but the last one coming that matters! The tournament to choose the next king of the islands is about to begin. The rules are simple—whoever comes first loses! Participating warriors protect their mighty swords with armor that grows larger and more elaborate with each tournament. But one warrior has returned from studying abroad with a technique certain to force a pleasurable eruption! Is there a competitor alive able to withstand it? Or is this deft warrior destined to become king?!

SuBLime Manga published the 1st volume on May 11.

Source: Amazon