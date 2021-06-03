Odd Taxi Character Kabasawa's Twitter Account References Anime's Events in Real Time

Twitter account was active from September to November, anime premiered in April

Viewers of the Odd Taxi anime may recall that Kabasawa is a prolific social media user. As it turns out, his account actually exists on Twitter in real life. The humble account @kbsw_t first joined Twitter in July 2020 and made its first post on September 1. Throughout the following months it made frequent posts referencing the events of the anime... during the dates they occur within the story.

Kabasawa's most popular post is the selfie which was a plot point in episode 1. It was first posted on October 10, 2020. The image shows Kabasawa posing in a taxi with Odokawa.

In the anime, the post blows up online within minutes for unintentional reasons, but in real life it attracted most of its attention in April, after the episode debuted. Many users remarked on how clever it was for a Twitter account that slipped under the radar at the time to match the events of the anime. It also inspired fans to scrutinize the tweets for hints about future story developments.

The last tweet on the account dates from November 8. It posts an image of a "Yootube" video thumbnail declaring that Kabasawa has closed the account in "surrender." This post corresponds with events from episode 9 of the anime.

Manga creator Kadzuya Konomoto ( Seto Utsumi ) is writing the anime. The story follows Kotogawa, an eccentric, reticent 41-year-old taxi driver who has no relatives and does not have much to do with others. He does have conversations with his customers, including a college student who wants to go viral, a nurse hiding a secret, unsuccessful comedians, a street rough, and up-and-coming idols. These conversations lead him to a girl who has disappeared.

The anime premiered on April 5.

