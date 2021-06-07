Interest
Zack Snyder Indicates Interest in Making Films Based on Anime
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Film director Zack Snyder (Watchmen, Man of Steel, Justice League) said in an interview on Saturday that he would "consider" making a film based on the Dragon Ball Z anime series if the circumstances were right. He also expressed interest in making a "remake" or "live-action" work based on anime properties, and professed to watching a lot of anime with his child.
The interview is embedded below, starting from the relevant question at the 14:49 mark:
The interview was conducted by the popular YouTuber Tyrone Magnus. He is a passionate Dragon Ball fan who played Tyrone Magnus in the fan-made Dragon Ball Absalon series.
The Dragon Ball series inspired a live-action film, titled Dragonball: Evolution, which opened in the United States in April 2009.
Source: ComicBook.com (Nick Valdez)
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history