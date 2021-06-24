Funimation Debuts Exclusive Akira Jacket

The Funimation online shop will debut a premium leather jacket inspired by the Akira character Kaneda on July 13. Only 300 units will be available for purchase in North America, priced at US$450 each.

Photos of the jackets are shown below, featuring models Jayson and Kristine Wang and photography from Hillary Head:

The limited-edition jacket was designed by Carlo Levy (Managing Director of DYBEX S.A ), Alessandro Trombetta (Designer), and Stefan Henzgen (MD of Van Doornum GmbH & Co.) Levy commented: "I have been a fan of Akira since 1989 when Epic Comics first released it, and imports arrived in Europe. I always dreamed of having a replica of the iconic jacket and was surprised it hadn't been created by anyone outside of Japan yet, so I did what any super fan would do... I went after the license and had our team design it!”

