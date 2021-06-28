Macross YouTube Channel Streams 3D Live Concert With English Subtitles

Big West is streaming the " Macross Super Dimension 3D Live World Tour Air" concert videos on the official Macross YouTube channel with English closed-caption subtitles. The Walküre edition released in May, while the Macross 7 edition released on Saturday.

Walküre ( Macross Delta ): Macross 7 (Note: Also features Spanish closed-caption subtitles):

The videos feature footage from the respective anime series, plus 3D animated performances from the Uta Macross smartphone game. They originally streamed in Japan from January to March.

In April, Big West announced that it will handle the worldwide release of all works that are part of the Macross franchise made after 1987. This includes the upcoming Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! (Macross Delta the Movie: Absolute Live!!!!!!) film and future works. Big West is also in charge of the releases of games, toys, live concert performances, and other content and merchandising.

Big West began streaming The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Flash Back 2012 original video anime ( OVA ) collection of music videos on YouTube . The video will stream on the Macross official YouTube channel for a limited time, and is still available as of this article's publication.