Piplup Gets Super-Sized Plush To Match Its Pride

Pokedex entries across multiple Pokémon anime series describe Piplup as a prideful Pokémon that keeps its head held high despite being prone to falling. This may be why the Pokemon Center has decided to release a super-sized Piplup plush – to match the pokémon's super-sized sense of self – although it may have the adverse effect (on Piplup's pride, that is) of making it more desirably huggable.

As you can see from the images above, the plush is really quite hefty, boasting dimensions of 85 x 50 x 45 cm (around 33 x 20 x 18 inches) and weighing in at 4.1 kg (9 lbs).

The plush is priced at 38,500 yen each including tax (or $350 USD) and can be preordered at the Pokemon Center online store. The plush is expected to ship in April 2022.

Source: Anime! Anime!