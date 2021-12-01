Condom Battler Goro Web Anime Returns With a Somber Style

Promo anime for Okamoto Condoms shows the protagonist struggling with the realities of adulthood

Last year, the Okamoto Condoms brand released the Condom Battler Goro web anime series to promote safe sex in an amusing way. The series had a 90s anime vibe, featuring a main character who looks an awful lot like Ash Ketchum and plot devices straight out of Dragon Ball .

But the series has come a long way since then. On Monday, Okamoto Condoms released a sequel web series, called Condom Battler Goto: Revive , which is set five years and six months in the future, and has a much more somber and realistic style. Although the shorts are presented in digest form, they are drawn from a hypothetical 5-6 hour long classic anime that doesn't actually exist. The new series comments on the legacy of the old-school Condom Battler Goro , as the protagonist struggles with the realities of adulthood and the feeling of being a "has-been."

The series is split into two one-minute parts: The first has the theme "It's wrong to think that it's embarrassing to wear a condom."

Meanwhile, the theme of the second part is "It's a big problem to not be able to say 'Wear a condom.'"

Okamoto Condoms is no stranger to making wacky ads; its "Condom Training Camp" series of ads went viral around the world in 2017.

Source: Comic Natalie