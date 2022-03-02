Interest
Indie Animation Staff Reveals Gnarly CG Techniques Used To Achieve “Anime” Look
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Over the past few weeks, Sango, a rigger for the indie animation “Bite The Bullet”, shared a few behind-the-scenes glimpses on Twitter that showcases some of the fascinating (if somewhat gnarly) techniques used to lend CG animation that “anime” look.
For example, the post below reveals how the face of the character's CG model is deformed to recreate an “anime-like” mouth for a profile shot of a character talking.
自主制作アニメ「Bite the Bullet」— さんご (@sngsn353) February 26, 2022
制作過程をチラ見せ③
別の横顔のカット
セリフがある口パクのカットでも口を変形させて"アニメっぽい口"に見えるようにしています👄#indie_anime #rigging pic.twitter.com/Ce4OY3i0zD
An earlier post also showcased an instance of how the top half of the model's face is deformed to better conceal its 3DCG look for a particular shot.
自主制作アニメ「Bite the Bullet」— さんご (@sngsn353) February 18, 2022
制作過程をチラ見せ②
下を向くなどカメラに対して顔が斜めになる時、sphereで作っている眼球付近に若干立体感が出てしまっていたので、顔の上半分だけスケールをかけて"3DCGアニメっぽい"と感じるような立体感が出ないようにしています👁️#indie_anime #rigging pic.twitter.com/67wfCNFo9F
The indie animation “Bite The Bullet” debuted on YouTube on February 11. You can check out the full video below.
Source: Sango's Twitter Account