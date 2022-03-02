Indie Animation Staff Reveals Gnarly CG Techniques Used To Achieve “Anime” Look

Faces get warped to create anime-like style

Over the past few weeks, Sango, a rigger for the indie animation “Bite The Bullet”, shared a few behind-the-scenes glimpses on Twitter that showcases some of the fascinating (if somewhat gnarly) techniques used to lend CG animation that “anime” look.

For example, the post below reveals how the face of the character's CG model is deformed to recreate an “anime-like” mouth for a profile shot of a character talking.

An earlier post also showcased an instance of how the top half of the model's face is deformed to better conceal its 3DCG look for a particular shot.

The indie animation “Bite The Bullet” debuted on YouTube on February 11. You can check out the full video below.

Source: Sango's Twitter Account