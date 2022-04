r/place's Final Canvas Teems With Anime, Game References

The r/place subreddit unveiled its completed 2022 canvas—a collaborative pixel art project between Reddit's various subcommunities, all competing for representation. The completed image features numerous anime and video game references, including One Piece , Berserk , Cowboy Bebop , and Kirby . How many references can you spot?

Click to enlarge

The r/place project first launched in 2017 and serves as a time capsule for the year's memes and prominent online subcultures. Registered Reddit users could contribute one pixel every five minutes while the canvas was in progress. The second r/place canvas launched last Friday and ran for three days.

Source: r/place