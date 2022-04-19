Requiem of the Rose King Stage Play Casts Female, Male Actors to Portray Intersex Protagonist

Yumi Wakatsuki, Sayato Arima play Richard in June stage play adaptation

The Requiem of the Rose King stage play will cast two different actors to play intersex protagonist Richard: Yumi Wakatsuki (female) and Sayato Arima (male).

Wakatsuki commented: "It is a very difficult role, but I will do my best to play alongside the tormented Richard." She commented that it was a first for her to play in a show that casts both a man and woman for a role, and that it presents a fresh and interesting challenge.

Arima commented: "This is a very subtle story that I've revisited many times before. The character I play, Richard, has many similarities to me. I am really looking forward to playing him!"

The other announced cast members include:

Takuma Wada as Henry

Yuuki Kimisawa as Edward of York

Gaku Takamoto as George

Shō Katō as Catesby

Yūsuke Seto as the Earl of Warwick

as the Earl of Warwick Ryōta Hirono as Edward of Lancaster

Sena as Anne

Sayaka Fujioka as Cecily

Ryōko Tanaka as Margaret

Masashi Taniguchi as Richard, Duke of York

The stage play will open at Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo from June 10 to 19.

Fumiya Matsuzaki ( A3! , Danganronpa 2, xxxHOLiC stage plays) is directing the play. Hiroki Uchida , who is in charge of series composition and script for the anime adaptation, is writing the script.

The anime adaptation of Aya Kanno 's Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga premiered on Tokyo MX on Sunday. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year), for a half-year continuous run.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and ended the manga on January 6. The manga's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III with a supernatural twist.