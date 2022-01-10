Requiem of the Rose King Manga Gets Stage Play

Play opens in June in Tokyo

Aya Kanno 's Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga is getting a stage play adaptation that will open in June at Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo.

Fumiya Matsuzaki ( A3!, Danganronpa 2, xxxHOLiC stage plays) is directing the play. Hiroki Uchida , who is in charge of series composition and script for the anime adaptation, is writing the screenplay.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on Tokyo MX on Sunday. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year), for a half-year continuous run. The anime was previously slated to premiere last fall, but the production committee announced a delay in July.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and ended the manga on Thursday. Akita Shoten published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on December 16, and it will publish the 17th and final volume in June. A novel adaptation by Yō Makusu shipped on December 15.

The manga's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Richard's father, the patriarch of the House of York, is poised to become king of medieval England during the bloody Wars of the Roses. But just as success is imminent, he is abruptly cut down. Plunged into despair, Richard acts out in revenge and must face a powerful and beautiful new enemy.

Kentarō Suzuki ( Angels of Death , Kud Wafter ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Hiroki Uchida ( Days of Urashimasakatasen , Gamers! , Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Chikara Hashizume is designing the characters. Additional staff members include Kentaro Izumi ( A Certain Scientific Railgun T ) as the art director, Mayumi Tanahashi as the color designer, Akihiro Takahashi as director of photography, Yoshikazu Iwanami as the audio director, Kou Otani as the music composer, and Lantis as the music producer.

Voice actor Makoto Furukawa performs the opening theme song "Ware, Bara ni Insu." Arika Takarano from Ali Project is writing the song. ZAQ performs the ending theme song "Akumu."