Requiem of the Rose King TV Anime Premieres This Fall

The official Twitter account for Aya Kanno 's Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga's television anime will premiere this fall.

The manga's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Richard's father, the patriarch of the House of York, is poised to become king of medieval England during the bloody Wars of the Roses. But just as success is imminent, he is abruptly cut down. Plunged into despair, Richard acts out in revenge and must face a powerful and beautiful new enemy.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and the manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped on Tuesday . Kineko Abekawa launched a spinoff manga titled Tokimeki! Bara-Ō Gakuen (Throbbing! Rose King Academy) in Monthly Princess on January 4.